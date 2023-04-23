No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A home was completely damaged during a storm Saturday night in Pink Hill located in Jones County.

Brittany Mack told WITN her mother’s house on Lester Houston Road was hit by strong winds that blew items inside hundreds of yards away and a roof on its side.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.