No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Jones County

Home destroyed in Pink Hill
Home destroyed in Pink Hill(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A home was completely damaged during a storm Saturday night in Pink Hill located in Jones County.

Brittany Mack told WITN her mother’s house on Lester Houston Road was hit by strong winds that blew items inside hundreds of yards away and a roof on its side.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

