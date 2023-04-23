Nearby residents grow concerned about Croatan fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the huge wildfire in the Croatan National Forect continues to grow, some people who live nearby are getting anxious.

The Jerome family has been tracking the fire since it started, and now they say it’s just five miles away from their home. So they started to prepare for what may come next, evacuation.

“We’re doing some prep like taking photos from inside of the house. I’ve got an accordion style like file folder case so I can put important papers in there and we got some bags packed and some clothes so hopefully it won’t get to that point, but you never know,” said John Jerome.

The wildfire spreads across Croatan National Forest in Craven and Jones counties. Larry Wyllie says while he was used to wildfires living in Arizona, he moved to New Bern to get away from the poor air quality. But he says they seem to be okay so far.

“My wife and I both have breathing problems that’s why we moved here and it hasn’t affected either one of us yet and with all the firemen, I’m sure they’ll get this thing out and under control,” said Wyllie.

But with Wyllie being used to the wildfires, he says seeing the smoke never gets easier.

“I think, all things considered, it’s a little nerve-racking to see the smoke and fire that’s close,” said Wyllie.

One church here in the East is doing its part to help the community. As they had to cancel an event but didn’t want to let the food go to waste.

“We just knew there was a lot of people out there, trying to contain that fire so we just came together as a staff and talked to some of the people that were helping us put together and everyone agreed, let’s not do that fun day and take the food and stuff we were going to do there, pack lunches and send them out there to the firefighters,” said Jake Korkian, Cstone Church pastor.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued a warning to residents of 21 different counties in Eastern Carolina that the air quality is code orange, red, or purple.

In order to help the efforts, the Southern Area Red Team, which is a type 1 incident management team, is due to arrive Sunday and the command will be coming from both the U.S. Forest Service and N.C. Forest Service.

