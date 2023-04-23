Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Air Quality Alert extended in parts of ENC

Lots of sunshine for your Sunday following the severe storms from Saturday
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, April 23rd 10AM
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The strong winds and severe storms from Saturday have since moved out to sea leaving Eastern North Carolina with lots of sunshine to finish off the weekend and a high of 74F.

And usually it’s your “Dog Walking Forecast,” but today it’s for the CATS because these very curious felines like to get outside on days like today too:

TIGER "DOG" FORECAST (4.23.2023)
TIGER "DOG" FORECAST (4.23.2023)(TIGER "DOG" FORECAST (4.23.2023))

Even though it’s beautiful and you’ll feel inclined to spend your time outside, please know that an “Air Quality Alert” continues to be in effect for parts of our area through Sunday evening. CLICK HERE to find out if where you live is included in the alert.

Some clouds will roll-in overnight with a low of 52F. Then Monday morning will have some scattered showers starting around 8 a.m. and finishing by noon time. High of 70F. The sunshine will make a comeback for the rest of Monday and Tuesday.

Next chance for storms will be the end of this coming week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned and check the app often for updates.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for ENC
Camper recalls seeing Croatan National Forest fire in early stages
Croatan Forest Fire witness says 911 dispatcher told him he was the first person to call it in
Barshim Keener has been charged with attempted murder and felony conspiracy
Williamston standoff comes to an end after suspect taken into custody
Croatan fire causes air quality alert for 21 counties in North Carolina

Latest News

POLICE: Man dead following shooting in Havelock
The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Air quality alert continues for some ENC counties amid Croatan wildfire
New Bern residents react to Croatan National Forest Fire.
Nearby residents grow concerned about Croatan fire
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire