Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Air Quality Alert extended in parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The strong winds and severe storms from Saturday have since moved out to sea leaving Eastern North Carolina with lots of sunshine to finish off the weekend and a high of 74F.

And usually it’s your “Dog Walking Forecast,” but today it’s for the CATS because these very curious felines like to get outside on days like today too:

Even though it’s beautiful and you’ll feel inclined to spend your time outside, please know that an “Air Quality Alert” continues to be in effect for parts of our area through Sunday evening. CLICK HERE to find out if where you live is included in the alert.

Some clouds will roll-in overnight with a low of 52F. Then Monday morning will have some scattered showers starting around 8 a.m. and finishing by noon time. High of 70F. The sunshine will make a comeback for the rest of Monday and Tuesday.

Next chance for storms will be the end of this coming week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

