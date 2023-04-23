Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man wins lottery 3 times with same numbers

A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick...
A 52-year-old anonymous lottery player from Maryland won his third $50,000 prize in the “Pick Five” game on April 13. Each prize was won with the same numbers.(Source: Maryland Lottery via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man has found his lucky numbers, winning three $50,000 lottery prizes with them in less than a year.

According to the Maryland Lottery, a 52-year-old anonymous player from Charles County has won his third $50,000 prize in 11 months. He recently collected the money from his April 13 win in the “Pick Five” game.

He previously won $100,000 on two separate tickets, also while playing “Pick Five,” on May 18, 2022.

On all three of his winning tickets, the man played the same numbers: 4, 8, 5, 4 and 8.

“It hit last year, and it hit again,” he told lottery officials. “My wife said, ‘Let’s play this number,’ and we keep winning with it.”

The man says he’ll use his latest winnings to take his wife on a vacation.

He also intends to keep playing the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for ENC
Camper recalls seeing Croatan National Forest fire in early stages
Croatan Forest Fire witness says 911 dispatcher told him he was the first person to call it in
Barshim Keener has been charged with attempted murder and felony conspiracy
Williamston standoff comes to an end after suspect taken into custody
Croatan fire causes air quality alert for 21 counties in North Carolina

Latest News

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21,...
Biden says US embassy evacuation in Sudan completed
Two dangerously unstable homes collapsed down a hill Saturday in Draper, Utah.
2 empty suburban Utah homes collapse down hill
FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bud Light executive takes leave after boycott calls, reports say
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire