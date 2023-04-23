Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Disney World employee took upskirt videos for years, investigators say

A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women in Florida. (WKMG)
By WKMG staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women.

Orange County deputies say a witness caught him in the act at Hollywood Studios, and he admitted to having hundreds more videos when they started asking him questions.

Deputies say they responded after they got a call in March about an employee filming an upskirt video of a woman. In the arrest affidavit, they say that employee was 26-year-old Jorge Diaz Vega.

In a recorded interview, deputies say Vega admitted he had been taking videos up the dresses or skirts of unknown females in the theme park for approximately six years.

According to the report, he told investigators he had an estimated 500 videos on his phone. Deputies say Vega explained he took them because it was “hard to find them online.”

He said he filmed multiple women in a Star Wars gift shop where he says guests often went to buy lightsabers.

A deputy wrote the suspect “said taking videos was a guilty pleasure for him,” as he showed deputies multiple images on his phone.

In the report, deputies say Vega claimed to suffer from an illness, but specifics were redacted.

Even with the diagnosis, deputies say he knew right from wrong.

In response to questions about the allegations, Disney said, “The individual does not work for the company.”

Vega is currently free on $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for ENC
Camper recalls seeing Croatan National Forest fire in early stages
Croatan Forest Fire witness says 911 dispatcher told him he was the first person to call it in
Barshim Keener has been charged with attempted murder and felony conspiracy
Williamston standoff comes to an end after suspect taken into custody
Croatan fire causes air quality alert for 21 counties in North Carolina

Latest News

FILE - Deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County, Texas, where...
9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Conditions begin to cool overnight as clouds move in
FILE - White House Intergovernmental Affairs director Julie Chavez Rodriguez stands outside the...
Biden expected to tap Julie Chavez Rodriguez to run campaign
A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women in Florida. (WKMG...
Disney World employee took upskirt videos for years, investigators say