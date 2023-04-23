Advertise With Us
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff

A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud, pulsing sound. (BEN NINES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the aircraft returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.

American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

