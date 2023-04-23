Advertise With Us
Air quality alert continues for some ENC counties amid Croatan wildfire

The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The wildfire burning in the Croatan National Forest has prompted another day of poor air quality for several Eastern Carolina counties.

According to the EPA’s Air Quality Index, Craven and Carteret counties are code red for air quality Sunday meaning it is unhealthy for anyone if exposed for a long time.

Jones and Onslow counties are code orange meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

People in these counties are encouraged to limit their time outdoors.

At last update, the fire in the Croatan in Craven County has burned 36,000 acres and is 15% contained.

