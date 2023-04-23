Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party

No arrests had been made.
No arrests had been made.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — One woman was fatally shot and four people injured when several people opened fire Saturday night at a large outdoor party in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, police said Sunday.

Winston-Salem police arrived at Happy Hill Park to find multiple people with gunshot wounds and a crowd of about 200 fleeing from the pavilion where a party was held. Beatrice Knights, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report released Sunday. No arrests had been made.

“Numerous” people fired weapons at the party, police said, but no one came forward with information identifying the shooters.

Police also found Latia Brown, 34, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and abdomen. Emergency medical services transported her from the park to a nearby hospital late Saturday.

Three other people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were driven by friends to various hospitals for medical attention. A hospital in Greensboro treated Maya Alston, 24, for a gunshot wound to the face. Alston has since been released, according to police.

Demaryo Gamble, 30, was being treated at a hospital in Clemmons for a gunshot wound to the leg, and 20-year-old Monique Griffin was being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Police were investigating the crime scene Sunday and the area surrounding Happy Hill Park was closed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for ENC
Camper recalls seeing Croatan National Forest fire in early stages
Croatan Forest Fire witness says 911 dispatcher told him he was the first person to call it in
Barshim Keener has been charged with attempted murder and felony conspiracy
Williamston standoff comes to an end after suspect taken into custody
Croatan fire causes air quality alert for 21 counties in North Carolina

Latest News

A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
WATCH: Jogger takes video of plane on fire in Ohio
A dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's "Fantasmic" show. (@LEARNTHISBIZ, TMX, CNN,...
Fire at Disneyland caught on camera
Home destroyed in Pink Hill
No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Duplin County