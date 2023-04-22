Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Storms Expected Saturday

Wind and Hail Possible with Storms Saturday Evening
WITN First Alert Forecast 4-21-2023
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Smoke off the Great Lake Fire in Craven County will continue to be an issue this weekend. An inversion that sets up tonight may trap smoke near the surface causing low visibility and unhealthy air quality around the fire. Smoke will continue to drift north this weekend until winds shift with the rain Saturday night. Northerly winds are expected to push smoke southward to the coast on Sunday.

Saturday morning will be dry and cloudy as winds pick up. Gusts could reach 30 mph by the afternoon. The best chance of rain begins to arrive from 4-6 PM with a few scattered showers or storms through the afternoon. The main round in the evening has the best chance of severe weather. Overall, the threat looks low. Hopefully, the clouds and any showers earlier in the day will limit instability. Wind and hail are the main threats if storms become severe.

Rain exits by midnight and skies clear for Sunday. Cooler air comes in behind the rain with highs in the 60s for a few days. Rain chances increase again as we head toward the end of next week and there’s a chance for some heavier rain too. Stay tuned and check the app often for updates.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

