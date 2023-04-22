Advertise With Us
Williamston standoff comes to an end after suspect taken into custody

An assault vehicle was brought in this afternoon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for an attempted murder has been taken into custody after an hourslong standoff in one city.

Williamston police said that officers entered the home around 12:50 a.m. and found Barshim Keener. Keener was uninjured, but police said that he was taken to Martin General Hospital to be evaluated.

Following that, he was taken before a magistrate and charged with attempted murder and conspiracy.

He’s being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond and has a first appearance of April 24th.

The standoff began on Friday when officers with several agencies went to the home to try to serve arrest warrants for a shooting that happened back on April 1st.

In that shooting on West Church Street, police said that Delonta Williams, 25, was shot in the back. He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.

