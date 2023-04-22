Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms with isolated severe weather possible this evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With an environment conducive for strong to severe storms, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 11 pm this evening for most of Eastern NC. A solid line of showers and storms associated with a cold front, will begin to progress across the area this evening starting with Rocky Mount, Kenansville, and Greenville seeing showers and storms around 6:00 - 7:30 pm. The clusters of showers and storms will eventually reach areas east of Highway 17 after 8:00 pm, with locations along the Crystal Coast and the Outer Banks seeing the storms between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

Primary risk of storms include gusty winds, large hail and an isolated tornado or two.

Rain exits by midnight and skies clear for Sunday with the average amount expected around the 0.50″ mark. Although a few spots could see up to an 1.”

Cooler air comes in behind the rain with highs in the 60s for a few days.

