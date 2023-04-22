Rocky Mount Police cheer on students at NC Special Olympics Games

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East spent their Friday night cheering on middle and high school students during the NC Special Olympics Games.

Rocky Mount Police say they attended the second portion of the games for local middle and high school students.

The event took place Friday at Rocky Mount High.

Police say they enjoyed encouraging the participants and can’t wait to be back in attendance next year.

