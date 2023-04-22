Advertise With Us
Rocky Mount Police cheer on students at NC Special Olympics Games

NC Special Olympics Games
NC Special Olympics Games(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East spent their Friday night cheering on middle and high school students during the NC Special Olympics Games.

Rocky Mount Police say they attended the second portion of the games for local middle and high school students.

The event took place Friday at Rocky Mount High.

Police say they enjoyed encouraging the participants and can’t wait to be back in attendance next year.

