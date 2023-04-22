Roanoke Rapids police chief and captain fired after investigation

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Chief and Captain were terminated from their roles after an internal investigation this week.

Police Chief Bobby Martin and Captain Jamie Hardy were placed on administrative leave on March 10 after an independent investigation into alleged policy violations by Richardson & Davis Investigative Group.

Roanoke Rapids City Manager Kelly Traynham says both men had the opportunity to review and respond to the investigation before the termination decision.

The city said Captain Hardy declined the name clearing hearing and a decision is pending for Chief Martin.

Roanoke Rapids will begin to advertise for the police chief and the investigative division captain position next week.

Captain Gorton Williams has be appointed interim chief and Morgan Worrell has been appointed interim captain of the investigative division effective April 21, 2023.

