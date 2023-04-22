Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Large hail and isolated tornadoes possible for ENC

Expecting main band of strong showers late afternoon through the evening on your Saturday
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday is a “First Alert Weather Day” for Eastern North Carolina as the risk for severe thunderstorms continues this afternoon through the evening.

The primary threats are damaging wind gusts along with the chance for large hail and even an isolated tornado.

Wind gusts could reach 30-mph by the afternoon and the main band of storms is expected to reach our area by 5 p.m.

OUTLOOK @ 5PM
OUTLOOK @ 5PM(WITN)
OUTLOOK @ 830PM
OUTLOOK @ 830PM(WITN)

The main round of storms in the evening has the best chance of severe weather, but the overall threat looks low.

Hopefully, the clouds and any showers earlier in the day will limit instability.

Wind and hail will still be the main threats even if storms become severe.

RAINFALL (4.22.2023)
RAINFALL (4.22.2023)(WITN)

Rain exits by midnight and skies clear for Sunday with the average amount expected around the 0.50″ mark. Although places like Kenansville or Rocky Mount could see up to 2.”

Cooler air comes in behind the rain with highs in the 60s for a few days.

Rain chances increase again towards the end of next week with some heavier rain being forecasted.

Stay tuned and check the app often for updates.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

