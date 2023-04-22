Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Large hail and isolated tornadoes possible for ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday is a “First Alert Weather Day” for Eastern North Carolina as the risk for severe thunderstorms continues this afternoon through the evening.

The primary threats are damaging wind gusts along with the chance for large hail and even an isolated tornado.

Wind gusts could reach 30-mph by the afternoon and the main band of storms is expected to reach our area by 5 p.m.

The main round of storms in the evening has the best chance of severe weather, but the overall threat looks low.

Hopefully, the clouds and any showers earlier in the day will limit instability.

Wind and hail will still be the main threats even if storms become severe.

Rain exits by midnight and skies clear for Sunday with the average amount expected around the 0.50″ mark. Although places like Kenansville or Rocky Mount could see up to 2.”

Cooler air comes in behind the rain with highs in the 60s for a few days.

Rain chances increase again towards the end of next week with some heavier rain being forecasted.

