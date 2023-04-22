Kinston and UNC basketball great Jerry Stackhouse inducted into NC Sports Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame inductions Friday night in Raleigh. Kinston and University of North Carolina basketball great Jerry Stackhouse in the class. The current Vanderbilt head men’s basketball coach was SEC Coach of the Year. He’s joined by ECU all-time leading women’s basketball scorer Rosie Thompson in the class. Stackhouse shared what it means to him.

“I always was confident even as a young boy, not that that was my goal at that time, but just knew I wanted to be the best of my peers as long as I played the game. Fortunately, God blessed me to be in that category,” says Stackhouse, “This class and all their accomplishments, to be memorialized in our state is an unbelievable feeling and something I will always be proud of.”

