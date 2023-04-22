Kinston establishes Historic Grainger Stadium Commission

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston has set up a commission to advise them on a big part of its history.

The Historic Grainger Stadium Commission was established during a special city council meeting this morning, at where else, Grainger Stadium.

The stadium turns 75 years old this year, build in 1949 as Kinston’s Municipal Stadium. Over the years it has been home to several Minor League Baseball teams, including the Kinston Eagles, Kinston Blue Jays, Kinston Indians, and currently the Down East Wood Ducks.

Kinston City Councilmember Chris Suggs introduced the resolution to establish the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission

“Grainger Stadium has been a fixture in the Kinston community for nearly seventy-five years, and baseball has been a driving factor in Kinston’s tourism and recreation activities,” said Suggs. “I am grateful to my colleagues on the city council, along with Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and City Manager Rhonda Barwick, for their support of this effort to establish the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission.”

The commission will look at strategies that promote recreation, cultural, and economic development opportunities related to the stadium. The commission will also handle identifying funding opportunities for facility improvements to make sure the stadium meets the standards imposed by the Carolina League, Minor League Baseball, and local, state, or federal laws applicable to public facilities.

“I look forward to working with the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission to promote this great community asset and maintain high-quality sports and recreation opportunities at the Grainger Stadium complex,” said Suggs.

Suggs said he anticipates the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission hosting an initial meeting during the month of May. The commission will be appointed by the Kinston City Council and will be comprised of individuals who have a background or professional experience related to the purpose of the commission and a vested interest in the vitality of Historic Grainger Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.