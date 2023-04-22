Hurricanes fall to Islanders on late third period flurry of goals

ELMONT, NY (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes surrendered a late power play goal from Kyle Palmeiri, which turned into four unanswered, as they fell 5-1 in Game Three of their Eastern Conference first round series on Friday night.

The Islanders scored four goals in 2:17 which is the fastest four goals in NHL Stanley Cup Playoff history.

The game was tied at one after two thanks to a shorthanded goal by Jesper Fast for Carolina.

Antti Raanta made 32 saves in the loss. It’s the first time the Canes have lost to the Islanders in the playoffs. They are now 6-1 all-time.

Game four is Sunday at 1 PM in New York. Game five has been announced for Tuesday at 7 PM in Raleigh.

