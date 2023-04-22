Advertise With Us
Greene County mother charged with drunk driving in accident that injured her kids and sister

(Storyblocks)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) -A mother from Snow Hill is charged with DWI, and other offenses, following a single-vehicle crash Friday night that troopers say sent her three young kids and her sister to the hospital.

The accident shut down NC 91 in Greene County around 7:30 p.m.

NC Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Bianca Paris was headed south when she went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and then went off the left side of the road, hit some trees, and overturned.

Troopers say Paris’ three kids, all under the age of five, and her adult sister were all taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Paris was not hurt. She was arrested and charged with DWI, having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle, child abuse, felony serious injury, and traffic-related offenses.

She was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

