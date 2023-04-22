Greene Central baseball claims first conference title since 2013 with win over West Craven

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central baseball claimed its first conference title since 2013 with a 5-1 win over West Craven on Friday night.

The Rams were actually the visitors in the game played on their home field due to the smoke from the Croatan National Forest wildfire.

Leland Barrow had a pair of singles drove in runs in the game.

.ECU commit Braden Burress pitched very well and went the distance for the Rams. He only allowed the one run on the final out of the game.

“They love to have fun. That’s really all I can say. Being out here with them they love to have fun. They make it all interesting. Never a dull moment,” says Greene Central head coach Ben Brann, “Been a lot of work. We have been working all fall and winter, and seeing the fruits of our labor coming to us is really good.”

