Goldsboro Police investigating sexual assault
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway here in the East after police say a woman was assaulted Saturday morning.
Goldsboro Police say they received a call from a woman in the 700 block of Bain Street around 5:45 A.M. about a sexual assault.
Police say the woman was taken by family members to UNC Health Wayne for a sexual assault examination.
The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
