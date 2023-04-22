Goldsboro Police investigating sexual assault

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway here in the East after police say a woman was assaulted Saturday morning.

Goldsboro Police say they received a call from a woman in the 700 block of Bain Street around 5:45 A.M. about a sexual assault.

Police say the woman was taken by family members to UNC Health Wayne for a sexual assault examination.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

