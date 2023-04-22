Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected to impact ENC Saturday

Storms Increase Through the Afternoon and Linger into the Evening
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for the chance of severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threat but the tornado threat isn’t zero.

An outline of the expected severe storms set to impact ENC Saturday.
Saturday morning will be dry and cloudy as winds pick up. Gusts could reach 30 mph by the afternoon. Scattered storms start to arrive through the afternoon. Any isolated storms will have the chance of being severe with a wind or hail threat. Most likely just see heavy rain and loud thunder. There may be a break after the initial round of storms before the main line starts to push through from 4-6 PM. Once storms form into a line, the main threat will switch to damaging winds and brief tornadoes. After 6 PM, storms will be focused along the coast. High winds will still be possible All thunderstorms should be out of the area by midnight as our weather calms down.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest forecast and severe weather updates.

