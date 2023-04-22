Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Croatan wildfire prompts air quality alerts

Air quality alerts
Air quality alerts(NCDENR)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources in Raleigh has issued Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates, until midnight Saturday night for eastern Carolina.

An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

Hazardous air quality (Code Purple) is possible now near and immediately downwind of the fire. Unhealthy air quality (Code Orange or Red) is developing further downwind over eastern North Carolina. Current observed ozone levels are rising into the upper Code Yellow range statewide.

The wildfire is currently producing a large plume of heavy smoke and is also affecting Jones County. This plume will continue through tonight with overnight inversions possibly enhancing ground-level fine particulate readings, before daytime mixing and increasing southerly winds tomorrow ahead of an oncoming cold front moves smoke to the north.

Air quality in the Code Purple range may be possible near and immediately downwind of the fire in Jones and Craven counties, with Code Red conditions further north over Pitt, Beaufort and Pamlico counties. Code Orange conditions will be possible over a broad swath of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret and Onslow counties.

A passing cold front late tomorrow should act to push this smoke to the east.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
The fire grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Croatan fire swells to 35,000 acres; smoke seen in Greenville, Kinston & Washington
An assault vehicle was brought in this afternoon.
Attempted murder suspect involved in Williamston standoff
Cameron Hansen
Onslow County man sentenced to federal prison
Washington Montessori School
Washington police charge high school teacher with indecent liberties

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Storms Expected Saturday
Andrew Brown Jr. mural at home of death
Elizabeth City community members remember the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. two years later
The Historic Granger Stadium Commission formed
The Historic Granger Stadium Commission formed
Greenville Fire Academy graduation
Greenville Fire Academy graduation