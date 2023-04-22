Croatan Forest Fire witness says 911 dispatcher told him he was the first person to call it in

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -It was a day of trying to avoid heavy smoke and ashes in the east as many counties saw impacts from the Croatan National Forest fire. The fire steadily increased throughout the day Friday, going from 7,000 acres to 35,000 acres.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the large fire was first noticed Wednesday. A man, who was camping there with his dog says 911 dispatchers told him he was the first person to call in about the fire before it began rapidly spreading.

Gregory Carter says he and his two-year-old Goldendoodle Bella were camping at the Croatan National Forest when he says he noticed a medium-sized cloud of smoke billowing in the air.

Carter says he immediately called 911, letting them know about the fire. He says when the dispatcher answered, he had to explain to her where the fire was happening because it was off the paved roadway.

Carter, who was a 911 dispatcher himself for ten years in Baltimore, says the dispatcher told him that he was the first person they’d heard from about the fire.

“I just had to basically tell her from Google Maps,” Carter said. “What mile markers I saw, what path markers I saw off the main road. Just tried to guide them in the best way I could.”

Carter says once he described where they need to go, a park ranger came along as he says the fire was increasing minute by minute.

“He just kind of pulled in quick where we were and said you need to get out of here now,” Carter said. “He said the fire is moving quick. Me and my dog just got in the car and got out of there.”

Carter says he’s never seen that much smoke from a fire in his entire life. He says the fire was spreading so fast that he called 911 to help him find his way out of the National Forest.

Carter says the park ranger who told him and Bella to leave probably saved their lives.

The U.S. Forest Service says the Southern Area Red Team, and a Type 1 incident management team have been called in to assist with the fire.

Both agencies will arrive Sunday as the fire will then enter a unified command.

