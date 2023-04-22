Advertise With Us
Croatan fire causes air quality alert for 21 counties in North Carolina

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Craven County, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is warning residents in the eastern part of the state of a Code Orange, Red or Purple alert.

They say they issued the alert due to the smoke and ash from the active wildfire in the Croatan National Forest.

Anyone who can see or smell smoke is being encouraged to limit time outdoors.

The alert was issued on Friday evening in response to the rapidly developing and uncontrolled fire in southwest Craven County.

The fire is producing a large plume of heavy smoke across the area.

Both Craven and Jones counties are under a Code Purple Air Quality alert.

All residents should avoid outdoor exercise and limit their time outside until conditions improve.

Code Red conditions are possible further north over Pitt, Beaufort and Pamlico counties where some people may experience health effects from prolonged exposure to polluted air.

Sensitive populations, including older adults, younger children and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, are more likely to be impacted and should avoid outdoor exercise.

Code Orange conditions will be possible over a broad swath of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret and Onslow counties.

Sensitive populations may still experience health impacts when outdoors for prolonged times in these conditions.

These alerts will remain in effect until midnight Saturday.

For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online.

DEQ’s website has a list of resources for keeping safe around wildfire smoke.

