Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Woman bitten by black bear in Connecticut

Emergency crews were on the scene of a bear attack in Avon.
By Rob Polansky, Audrey Russo and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman was bitten by a bear in Avon on Friday morning.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was investigating the attack.

The victim was a 74-year-old woman who was out walking her dog. She suffered non-life-threatening superficial injuries with minor puncture wounds on her arm and leg, authorities said.

She managed to walk back to her home and call for help.

After declining medical attention on scene, she went to the hospital herself to be treated.

“In these situations, public safety is DEEP’s top priority,” the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. “Under DEEP’s Black Bear Response protocol, an attack on a human is a category 4 response, meaning humane euthanization of the bear.”

The agency confirmed that a 12-year-old female bear was euthanized. She had three cubs with her, but authorities said they are yearlings who are just about ready to make it on their own.

Officials said they’ve seen an increase in bear-human conflicts in the past years, including one euthanized in a home this past week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
Washington Montessori School
Washington police charge high school teacher with indecent liberties
Cameron Hansen
Onslow County man sentenced to federal prison
An ENC man won big with a $30 scratch-off ticket.
ENC man wins big with lottery scratch-off
Family mourns the loss of man injured in house barn fire
Family members reflect on the passing of man injured in Pitt County horse barn fire

Latest News

Smoke from a wildfire in the Croatan National Forest is blanketing the city of Washington.
Smoke from big Croatan fire seen in Greenville, Kinston & Washington
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
Dr. Jeff Cox has been named as the next president of the North Carolina Community College System.
NC Board names new Community College’s President
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies