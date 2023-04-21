Washington promotes new police chief

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Washington has appointed two people to new leadership roles with the town.

Phil Rollinson, who the city says most recently served as Washington’s detective captain with its police department has been promoted to the city’s police chief.

Rollinson takes the reigns from former Police Chief Stacy Drakeford who served in the role for 10 years until being promoted to Deputy City Manager in July of last year.

The city says that Rollinson’s resume includes 23 years of experience coming from his time in Washington as well as previously working with the Greenville Police Department.

“We believe he will continue our focus on community policing to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens,” said City Manager Jonathan Russell

Russell said that Drakeford is now serving as the Deputy City Manager overseeing Public Safety and Community Outreach, a role that oversees both the police and fire departments, as well as the public library and parks and recreation.

