UPDATE: Suicidal man charged with arson now faces new charges

PELETIER, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was charged with setting fire to the home that he rented in Carteret County this past Wednesday is now facing more charges.

Jeffrey Joseph, of Peletier, was charged with second-degree arson on Thursday after deputies say they were called to Whitehouse Fork Road around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived at the home on Wednesday, deputies say that Joseph barricaded himself in the home while making suicidal threats. They say that the new charges against Joseph, second-degree kidnapping, came from the original domestic violence call that sent deputies to the home before Joseph locked himself inside.

During the standoff, deputies said the man poured gasoline into the house and was threatening to kill himself.

The county’s Special Response Team negotiated with the man for several hours and they say he eventually set fire to the house and refused to come out.

As deputies and firefighters began to fight the fire, Joseph was spotted near an open window and pulled to safety.

After an evaluation at a hospital, the 49-year-old man was charged.

Judge Walter Mills increased Joseph’s bond to $250,000 and he remains in the Carteret County Jail under a total combined bond of $270,000.

