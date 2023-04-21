Two bills in the NC Legislature could legalize the use of marijuana

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another legislative session and another effort to legalize marijuana in North Carolina.

“I think it’d be a step forward,” says Holistic Co. employee, Matthew Pizzo.

The Compassionate Care Act was first introduced in 2021. It’s a bill that strives to legalize medical marijuana for patients with cancer, PTSD, and other chronic illnesses.

Pizzo believes there to be many medical benefits of the herb. “Anti-inflammatory, inflammation reduction, stress reduction, anxiety purposes, even arthritis, pain management, recreational.”

However, lawmakers remain divided on the legislation.

Even though the state Senate has passed the bill, it remains stalled in the house, where it died in both 2021 and 2022.

State Representative Tim Reeder says that’s partly because of continued concerns surrounding the drug.

Reeder issued a statement to WITN saying:

“The NC House of Representatives has been busy addressing the many bills submitted by House Members. Most of the bills filed and passed in the Senate, including Senate Bill 3, are awaiting committee hearings in the House. This is part of the regular legislative process. There has been a bill filed to legalize recreational marijuana. This is also awaiting a hearing in the House of Representatives. I am concerned about both bills that will legalize medical and recreational marijuana. While I am empathetic and want to support those with chronic pain and suffering, the research on medical marijuana is not clear. There is anecdotal evidence, but marijuana had not shown to be effective for all of the conditions listed in the current Senate bill. Also, medical treatment should not be directed in state laws. It should be between the patient and physician. I support expanding research efforts to prove the value and use of medical marijuana,”

A bill to legalize marijuana recreationally was introduced earlier this week by a Mecklenburg County representative. It is unlikely that this legislation will move forward this session.

Currently, 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for adults.

