ROCKY MOUNT: Complaint leads to dog fighting arrest

Ryan Taylor
Ryan Taylor(RMPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man is behind bars after a complaint follow-up found evidence of dog fighting.

Rocky Mount Police said that Ryan Taylor of Rocky Mount was arrested after city animal services officers followed up on a complaint they received. The animal services officers went to a home on Eagles Terrace on April 19 where they said they found what appeared to be evidence of dog fighting.

After getting a search warrant for the home, police say they seized eight dogs and charged Taylor with eight counts of cruelty to animals, as well as dog fighting and baiting.

The ASPCA says that baiting is when someone uses a weaker animal or even another dog as “bait” to train fighting dogs as well as help to make them more vicious.

Taylor is in the Nash County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond.

