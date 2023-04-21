Advertise With Us
North Lenoir rallies from seven runs down to edge East Duplin baseball, Panthers softball stays undefeated in conference

By Eric Gullickson
Apr. 20, 2023
LAGRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Lenoir baseball team trailed 7-0 in the fifth inning but managed to fight back to take the game 8-7. A great chance to see two of the area’s top pitchers as the Hawks Luke Cannon and the Panthers Jackson Gause both hung 0′s with solid hurling.

On the softball field East Duplin dealt North Lenoir its second tough loss in as many nights as they picked up an 11-1 win. Hannah Perry closed out the victory in the circle for the Panthers who improve to 9-0 in the conference.

