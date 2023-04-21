Advertise With Us
Non-profit hosting ribbon cutting for New Bern women’s home

(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina non-profit is opening doors to a home to help women leaving incarceration.

My Sister’s House, a non-profit focused on giving transitional housing to women newly released from prison and jail will hold its ribbon cutting today in New Bern.

The construction of the housing was made possible through several grant awards, donations from area civic organizations, churches, local businesses, and individuals.

An open house will be Saturday morning and include tours of the houses for those interested.

The ribbon cutting takes place this morning at 524 Roundtree Street in New Bern at 11 A.M.

