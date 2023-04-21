NC Board names new Community College’s President

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Community College Board has named a new system president.

After what they said was a nationwide search that started in January, the State Board of Community Colleges has named Dr. Jeff Cox, president of Wilkes Community College as the 11th president of the North Carolina Community College System.

The vote comes even as leadership in the North Carolina General Assembly is seeking to grab more power over North Carolina’s Community Colleges.

Community College System officials say that Cox led Wilkes Community College since 2014 and formerly led Alleghany County Schools as superintendent from 2005 to 2014. Cox has also served as head of the North Carolina Community College Presidents’ Association since 2022.

Based on current numbers from the board, Dr. Cox takes the reigns of the third largest community college system in the country with 58 colleges serving nearly 600,000 students in all 100 counties.

“I’m excited and ready to lead this great System through a time of dynamic change and tremendous opportunity. North Carolina community colleges are the catalyst for workforce development and growth for our state, and now is the time for innovation, collaboration, and partnerships,” Cox said. “The North Carolina General Assembly and Governor Cooper have done an exemplary job in setting the conditions to make North Carolina #1 in the country for business. I look forward to building strong connections with our state leaders and other key stakeholders to make sure we have the best-prepared workforce in the country to meet the needs of our businesses and industries so we can fully realize our shared vision for the future of North Carolina.”

The board chair also expressed his faith in Dr. Cox’s leadership.

“Dr. Jeff Cox has proven to be among the best education leaders in the country during his time at Wilkes Community College and as a North Carolina K-12 superintendent, and we’re excited to announce Dr. Cox as the new president of the North Carolina Community College System,” said Burr Sullivan, Chair of the State Board of Community Colleges. “We know our community colleges need strong statewide leadership and dynamic future-forward approaches to business and workforce development and Dr. Cox is that leader.”

