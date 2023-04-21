Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds for Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy your fantastic Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s and lots of sunshine before clouds roll in come the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the strong winds and storms that Eastern North Carolina will see:

WIND GUSTS @ 2:30PM (WITN)

WIND GUSTS @ 8:15PM (WITN)

As noted above, ENC could see wind gusts up to 39-mph along the coast and 36-mph inland. As for sustained winds, we’re expecting up to 25-mph on Saturday.

We’ll also see strong storms passing through ENC starting out scattered around 5 a.m. then a more distinct band of showers spanning from the Virginia Border down I-95 and I-40 to the coast at 6 p.m. It’ll travel through the rest of our area and eventually head out to sea by midnight on Sunday. This band has the potential to turn severe as it brings heavy storms, isolated thunderstorms, lightning and even hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either as the spin potential in the atmosphere will be elevated.

Once the storms leave our area along with the clouds, it’ll kick off a sunny yet cooling streak to ENC with a few days of temperatures in the 60s until the next round of storms arrive on Wednesday.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.