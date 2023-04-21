Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds for Friday

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as strong winds & storms come through ENC
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER(NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Enjoy your fantastic Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s and lots of sunshine before clouds roll in come the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the strong winds and storms that Eastern North Carolina will see:

WIND GUSTS @ 2:30PM
WIND GUSTS @ 2:30PM(WITN)
WIND GUSTS @ 8:15PM
WIND GUSTS @ 8:15PM(WITN)

As noted above, ENC could see wind gusts up to 39-mph along the coast and 36-mph inland. As for sustained winds, we’re expecting up to 25-mph on Saturday.

We’ll also see strong storms passing through ENC starting out scattered around 5 a.m. then a more distinct band of showers spanning from the Virginia Border down I-95 and I-40 to the coast at 6 p.m. It’ll travel through the rest of our area and eventually head out to sea by midnight on Sunday. This band has the potential to turn severe as it brings heavy storms, isolated thunderstorms, lightning and even hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either as the spin potential in the atmosphere will be elevated.

Once the storms leave our area along with the clouds, it’ll kick off a sunny yet cooling streak to ENC with a few days of temperatures in the 60s until the next round of storms arrive on Wednesday.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
Washington Montessori School
Washington police charge high school teacher with indecent liberties
An ENC man won big with a $30 scratch-off ticket.
ENC man wins big with lottery scratch-off
Family mourns the loss of man injured in house barn fire
Family members reflect on the passing of man injured in Pitt County horse barn fire
Cameron Hansen
Onslow County man sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Goldsboro police investigating overnight attemped murder
Saving Graces for Felines - Olivia and Oliver
Saving Graces for Felines - Olivia and Oliver
Goldsboro police investigating overnight attemped murder
Kinston looking to establish “Historic Grainger Stadium Commission”