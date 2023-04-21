Little Black Dress Initiative to help people facing poverty

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greenville needs your help getting the word out about their efforts later this month.

The Little Black Dress Initiative raises awareness about and funding for those impacted by poverty in the community.

This year’s event will run from April 24-28.

All donations will go directly toward their efforts.

Examples of past donations include a steam table and freezer for JOY Community Center, healthy snacks for Meals on Wheels and breakfast food for Community Crossroads.

You can help by buying a t-shirt or donating to their cause. Shirts are available at Tapped on Firetower or Pitt Street Brewery on Dickinson.

Donations can be made online or mailed to our address: P.O. Box 2211 Greenville, NC 27836.

