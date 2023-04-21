Kinston looking to establish “Historic Grainger Stadium Commission”

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders in one town in the east are looking to shape the future of a historic venue.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and the Kinston City Council will be holding a meeting to establish the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission.

The stadium has been a staple in Kinston since it first opened in 1949, then it was known as the Municipal Stadium.

The publicly owned facility has hosted various events over the years and currently serves as the home of the Down East Wood Ducks.

The commission will explore recreational, tourism, and economic development opportunities at the stadium complex.

The meeting to establish the commission takes place today at 11:30 A.M.

