Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Kinston looking to establish “Historic Grainger Stadium Commission”

(Brandon Hardison)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders in one town in the east are looking to shape the future of a historic venue.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and the Kinston City Council will be holding a meeting to establish the Historic Grainger Stadium Commission.

The stadium has been a staple in Kinston since it first opened in 1949, then it was known as the Municipal Stadium.

The publicly owned facility has hosted various events over the years and currently serves as the home of the Down East Wood Ducks.

The commission will explore recreational, tourism, and economic development opportunities at the stadium complex.

The meeting to establish the commission takes place today at 11:30 A.M.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
Washington Montessori School
Washington police charge high school teacher with indecent liberties
An ENC man won big with a $30 scratch-off ticket.
ENC man wins big with lottery scratch-off
Family mourns the loss of man injured in house barn fire
Family members reflect on the passing of man injured in Pitt County horse barn fire
Joyonna Pearsall funeral
Teen shooting victim laid to rest

Latest News

Non-profit hosting ribbon cutting for New Bern women’s home
NCEL 04-20-2023
NCEL 04-20-2023
Processional held in recognition of Gore's homecoming to Morehead City
Body of fallen Morehead City soldier returns home with somber processional from Raleigh
Body of fallen Morehead City soldier returns home with somber processional from Raleigh
Body of fallen Morehead City soldier returns home with somber processional from Raleigh