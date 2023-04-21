Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle

Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock, Dominique O'Neill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin responded to a unique call this week.

“I have a bobcat in my car,” is what a caller told a dispatcher in Portage County, according to WSAW.

Deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was a legitimate call for help Tuesday evening.

A driver told first responders that they didn’t see anything but heard their vehicle strike something. Assuming it was road debris, they got out of their vehicle to take a closer look and ended up seeing a bobcat inside the front bumper.

“You could imagine the shock they were in to find a bobcat in their vehicle,” Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. “My deputies are really good at solving problems, but this one baffled them. So we called in reinforcements with conservation warden Bryan Lockman.”

The team jumped into action once getting a game plan together and was able to free the cat from the vehicle.

Deputies said they moved the bobcat to the bed of a pickup truck and released it back into the wild where it initially got stuck on the road.

According to Lukas, no one was seriously injured, including the driver and the bobcat.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
Smoke from a wildfire in the Croatan National Forest is blanketing the city of Washington.
Croatan fire swells to 17,000 acres; smoke seen in Greenville, Kinston & Washington
Washington Montessori School
Washington police charge high school teacher with indecent liberties
Cameron Hansen
Onslow County man sentenced to federal prison
An assault vehicle was brought in this afternoon.
Attempted murder suspect involved in Williamston standoff

Latest News

The fire grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Croatan fire swells to 17,000 acres; smoke seen in Greenville, Kinston & Washington
FILE - A Lyft ride-hailing vehicle is parked near Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on April...
Lyft gears up to make ‘significant’ layoffs under new CEO
Candice Morrison said she is convinced the coyote would have attacked her if a bystander had...
‘Afraid he was going to make me lunch’: Coyote chases woman riding motorized scooter
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence