Wildfire consumes 7,000 acres of Croatan National Forest

CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST, N.C. (WITN) - A fire has taken hold of a national forest here in the east.

According to Lia Parker, public information officer for Croatan National Forest, the Great Lake wildfire has burned 7,000 acres since it was noticed on April 19.

The Catfish Lake Road and Great Lake Road area can expect to be impacted by smoke, according the National Forests in North Carolina. Additionally, the Black Lake OHV area is closed until further notice.

Parker says the fire is 0% contained at this time, but fire personnel from the U.S. National Forest Service, North Carolina Forestry are on scene and they have aerial assistance.

“Fire personal here on scene will be here through the night,” said Parker. “We are 100% dedicated.”

