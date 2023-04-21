Advertise With Us
Governor Cooper celebrated Earth Day early down east Thursday

Governor Cooper at Goose Creek State Park in Beaufort County.
Governor Cooper at Goose Creek State Park in Beaufort County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper visited Goose Creek State Park in Beaufort County to celebrate earth day, Even though earth day is Saturday.

The Governor took a stroll down one of the hiking trails at the state park and also held a press conference on the park’s beach along the Pamlico River.

Cooper said that during the pandemic places like this helped people get out and enjoy exercise despite Covid restrictions.

