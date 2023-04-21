Governor Cooper celebrated Earth Day early down east Thursday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper visited Goose Creek State Park in Beaufort County to celebrate earth day, Even though earth day is Saturday.

The Governor took a stroll down one of the hiking trails at the state park and also held a press conference on the park’s beach along the Pamlico River.

Cooper said that during the pandemic places like this helped people get out and enjoy exercise despite Covid restrictions.

