Goldsboro police seek video of pool party from deadly shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who is responsible for a shooting at a pool party on N Leslie St. last week that left five people injured and a 15-year-old girl dead.

Investigators say they are looking for any video that may have been taken prior to, during, and after the party.

Police say Joyonna Pearsall, who was just 15 years old, was one of six people shot at a spring break party at a pool house off Leslie Street on April 12th. According to her family, a fight between two men led to the shooting. Joyonna was the only person that died.

Video files can be uploaded anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com. Up to 100mb of video can be uploaded to this website at a time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to text or call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.