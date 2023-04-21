Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Goldsboro police seek video of pool party from deadly shooting

The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded at a spring break party in Goldsboro.
The 15-year-old was killed and five others wounded at a spring break party in Goldsboro.(Family submitted photo/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who is responsible for a shooting at a pool party on N Leslie St. last week that left five people injured and a 15-year-old girl dead.

Investigators say they are looking for any video that may have been taken prior to, during, and after the party.

Police say Joyonna Pearsall, who was just 15 years old, was one of six people shot at a spring break party at a pool house off Leslie Street on April 12th. According to her family, a fight between two men led to the shooting. Joyonna was the only person that died.

Video files can be uploaded anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com. Up to 100mb of video can be uploaded to this website at a time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to text or call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
The fire grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Croatan fire swells to 17,000 acres; smoke seen in Greenville, Kinston & Washington
Washington Montessori School
Washington police charge high school teacher with indecent liberties
Cameron Hansen
Onslow County man sentenced to federal prison
An assault vehicle was brought in this afternoon.
Attempted murder suspect involved in Williamston standoff

Latest News

The fire grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Croatan fire swells to 17,000 acres; smoke seen in Greenville, Kinston & Washington
An assault vehicle was brought in this afternoon.
Attempted murder suspect involved in Williamston standoff
Phil Rollison has been named as the next police chief of the City of Washington.
Washington promotes new police chief
Jeffrey Joseph, of Peletier, has been charged with second degree arson.
UPDATE: Suicidal man charged with arson now faces new charges