Goldsboro police investigating overnight attemped murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department responded to a call of a shooting and found a person shot Thursday.

Last night around 11:33 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department say they found Tyreik Artic shot in the chest area at 1408 South Harding Drive.

Artic was taken to UNC Health Wayne before being airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center, according to authorities, and he is in fair condition.

The investigation is still developing according to officials.

