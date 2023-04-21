Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bonita

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This Fur Baby Friday, we are introducing a white/tabby kitten who loves to cuddle and play.

Bonita is just shy of three months old. Her medium-length fur is incredibly soft.

Bonita was brought to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina from a hoarding situation.

She is almost ready to be adopted, as are the many other cats which were also taken from her home.

Bonita will do well in a home with other cats but is a bit nervous around dogs.

However, because she’s so young, Morgan May with the humane society says she could potentially adjust to a home with dogs over time.

You can learn more about adopting or fostering on HSEC’s website.

