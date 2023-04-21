Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Bonita

Fur Baby Friday features Bonita
Fur Baby Friday features Bonita(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This Fur Baby Friday, we are introducing a white/tabby kitten who loves to cuddle and play.

Bonita is just shy of three months old. Her medium-length fur is incredibly soft.

Bonita was brought to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina from a hoarding situation.

She is almost ready to be adopted, as are the many other cats which were also taken from her home.

Bonita will do well in a home with other cats but is a bit nervous around dogs.

However, because she’s so young, Morgan May with the humane society says she could potentially adjust to a home with dogs over time.

You can learn more about adopting or fostering on HSEC’s website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
Washington Montessori School
Washington police charge high school teacher with indecent liberties
An ENC man won big with a $30 scratch-off ticket.
ENC man wins big with lottery scratch-off
Family mourns the loss of man injured in house barn fire
Family members reflect on the passing of man injured in Pitt County horse barn fire
Cameron Hansen
Onslow County man sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Standoff
Attempted murder suspect involved in Williamston standoff
Little Black Dress Initiative
Little Black Dress Initiative to help people facing poverty
Wildfire consumes 7,000 acres of Croatan National Forest
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is installing a crosswalk on Evans Street,...
Dangerous part of Greenville street getting safety improvements