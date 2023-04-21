First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms expected to impact ENC Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day because of the severe storm potential an incoming cold front will bring. The system produced a handful of severe storms yesterday (Thursday) from Arkansas to Indiana. Today, the threat of severe weather along the frontal boundary is almost nonexistent, however the system is currently reorganizing near the Gulf Coast. This process will promote severe storm development over Eastern NC come tomorrow afternoon and evening.

An outline of the expected severe storms set to impact ENC Saturday. (WITN Weather)

The main threats we are tracking are straight line winds and tornadoes. The wind gusts are expected to range between 40 to 50 mph as the storms develop, reaching 60 to 70 mph in the evening as the storms mature. The tornado threat will be present during both the afternoon and evening. Vorticity, or potential for atmospheric rotation, will be high across the East as the front arrives. This, combined with the jet stream supporting the cold front, will aid tornado formation.

The timing of severe weather will center between the hours of 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Isolated storms around lunchtime could produce a few severe wind gusts, but the energy needed to produce severe storms will be at its highest level in the late afternoon to early evening. Once the main band of storms moves over your area, your threat of severe weather will diminish rapidly. This is expected to occur around 9 p.m. for communities along and west of Highway 17 and 11 p.m. for communities west of the immediate coast. Everyone will see their skies turn quiet by midnight and stay quiet through Sunday.

