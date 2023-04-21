Elizabeth City community members remember the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. two years later

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday marks two years since a deputy-involved shooting of an Eastern Carolina man sparked national protests calling for racial justice.

Andrew Brown Junior was shot and killed by Pasquotank County Deputies while they were serving drug-related warrants at his Elizabeth City home.

“Shock, anger. I was surprised because you see it all the time but you never think it could happen so close, right up the street from where you live,” says Elizabeth City resident, Drumaine Toussaint.

Pasquotank County deputies were serving drug-related warrants at Brown’s home when he was shot five times, once to the back of the head, and killed.

Toussaint says, “That situation kind of opened a lot of eyes of many that it can happen to anybody, it really can.”

In the years since the shooting, a three-million-dollar settlement was reached with Brown’s family. A lawsuit filed by several media outlets, including WITN, over the release of the unredacted body camera video remains locked up in court.

“There is no accountability that has been held. The deputies that fired the weapons into his car went back to work to business as usual and there’s been no accountability two years later. We still have not seen the video so there are very mixed emotions here in our county,” says Keith Rivers, Pasquotank NAACP President.

While progress and change are slowly being made in the community, some believe it simply is not enough.

Rivers says, “We have had a police to peace program where police came in and did an assessment of our city and county on how people in this county want to be policed and what improvements that could be made. We deserve more. We deserve, the Brown family deserves accountability.”

That’s why community leaders and neighbors joined together Friday to fight for what they believe is right.

“We have to continue to move forward, we have to continue to respect each other’s opinions. Respect that if I don’t agree with you, it’s not my place to just talk down and destroy you but it’s to get there and at least let’s talk together,” says Elizabeth City Mayor, Kirk Rivers.

Following Brown’s death, changes were also made in the NC General Assembly.

Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 300 in 2021, which promotes recruitment of officers with more diverse backgrounds, furthers independent investigations of law enforcement-involved shootings, and changes body camera laws so that unredacted footage is released to the family within 5 days of a law-enforcement-involved shooting unless a court rules otherwise.

Despite changes in the body camera law, the media and other members of the public are still unable to access unredacted body camera footage without a judge’s approval.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.