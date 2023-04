GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball game at Wichita State tonight has been postponed due to travel issues for the Pirates.

You're not going to believe this.



Tonight's series-opener against East Carolina has been postponed because of travel issues for the Pirates. We'll play two tomorrow beginning at 12:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/Qgns1HQpg7 — Wichita State Baseball (@GoShockersBSB) April 21, 2023

The two programs will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 PM our time.

