Dangerous part of Greenville street getting safety improvements

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dangerous part of a busy Greenville street is getting safety improvements.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is installing a crosswalk on Evans Street, south of the Howell Street intersection.

In November of 2022, 67-year-old Frankie Lane was hit by an SUV when he was crossing Evans Street near the Family Dollar.

The DOT said in addition to the crosswalk, there will be an island constructed as well as flashing lights put up within the next two months. Also, the DOT says it will extend the sidewalk on the Family Dollar side of the highway to reach the new crosswalk.

A spokeswoman for DOT said plans are in the works to put traffic lights at Evans and Howell streets where there have been 36 crashes over the past five years.

