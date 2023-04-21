Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Tomorrow’s cold front brings storms and possible tornadoes to ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunshine from yesterday has continued to pour over the East today. However, change is on the horizon as a large frontal system looms off to our west. Cloud cover will be slow to show up tonight, but by sunrise Saturday, most areas will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip to around 60° by dawn.

A cold front will power afternoon and evening storms on Saturday. These storms will have the potential to turn severe. Straight line winds will be the threat that most are faced with as gusts could exceed 60 mph in some instances. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either as the spin potential in the atmosphere will be elevated. With high pressure weakening off our coast, the front will have no issue pushing through the area. Highs will reach the upper 70s, cooler than the previous days thanks to the incoming cold front.

The most concerning threats that will come with Saturday's cold front will be straight line winds and tornadoes. (WITN Weather)

The front will be clear of the coast by sunrise Sunday, leaving us with a cooler and sunnier close to the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 60s with winds blowing in out of the west-northwest at 7 to 12 mph. The sunshine will carry over into Monday and Tuesday as well before a series of low pressure systems bring lingering rain back to the East for the remainder of the week. Rain chances will fluctuate from Wednesday to Saturday as the low pressure system jockey for position along the sagging jet stream.

