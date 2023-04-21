Advertise With Us
Body of fallen Morehead City soldier returns home with somber processional from Raleigh

Processional held in recognition of Gore's homecoming to Morehead City
Processional held in recognition of Gore's homecoming to Morehead City(Jaylen Holloway)
By Dave Jordan and Jaylen Holloway
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The body of Sergeant Caleb Gore was escorted back home Thursday night to Morehead City from RDU in Raleigh. Gore was one of nine service members who died last month when two Black Hawk helicopters collided in Kentucky.

People lined up outside Munden Funeral Home as flags billowed for the homecoming of Gore.

The news of his death hit home for those in Carteret County, which is why Salvation Army Major Aaron Goldfarb says honoring him was imperative. “The term Carteret Strong, we know why living here in Carteret County is great because people come together to support people sometimes they don’t even know.”

Cities and towns along the way from Raleigh to Morehead City honored Gore. Leading his arrival home were escorts like Vietnam Veteran Nick Rose. “It doesn’t matter what branch, they’re our brothers. It’s an honor for us to bring him home, we just can’t explain it. We do a lot of it, don’t like to do it but you know that’s something we’re all going to do.”

People stood outside Munden Funeral Home as Gore’s family watched their beloved soldier’s casket being carried inside. Gore’s wife Haleigh Smith was one of many family members seen in complete despair. Goldfarb says the entire community feels for them.

Goldfarb says, “We’re with you, we’re standing with you, and we’re praying for you.”

People believe Gore has been recognized in a way every soldier would want to be and many say the message is simple. Welcome home hero.

The family will hold a private funeral service, according to Munden Funeral Home.

