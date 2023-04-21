Attempted murder suspect involved in Williamston standoff

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an attempted murder suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in Williamston.

Williamston police say they, along with Greenville police and Martin County deputies tried to arrest the man around 9:00 a.m., but he barricaded himself inside. For safety concerns, WITN is withholding the address of the home at this time.

Police have set up a large perimeter around the neighborhood and say the situation is currently contained to the single home.

The man is wanted for the April 1st shooting of Delonta Williams that happened on West Church Street. The man was shot in the back and was flown to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.

