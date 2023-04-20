Wife of Hertford County man killed charged with shooting into home

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The wife of a man killed in a shooting that also left a teenager dead is now charged with attempted murder stemming from a second shooting the same day.

The Herford County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Jaylen Carey and 45-year-old Derrick Monger died outside the home at 302 Jernigan Airport Road after Monger and his wife Andreas went to the teen’s home with a loaded gun. Officials say that happened after Carey had gotten into a fight with the Monger’s son. Deputies say Carey and Monger had shot each other.

Later the sheriff’s office says relatives of Monger’s family shot at the Carey home injuring Jaylen’s older.

The sheriff’s office has now charged Andreas Monger with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling stemming from that shooting.

Three other people had previously been charged with the same offenses, Cameron Lassiter, Justin Powell, and Brandon Hawkins.

