Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

WATCH: Rare hybrid solar eclipse seen in few places around the world

A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday. (Source: Terra Australias)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday.

It was one of the few places in the world that was able to see the cosmic event.

Visitors from across the country, and the world, poured into the Town of Exmouth to get a glimpse of this rare solar event, when the sun, the Earth and the moon aligned to awe-inspiring effect.

Scientists, eclipse hunters and enthusiasts could be seen on Wednesday gearing up for the occasion at the viewing site in the town.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the property has been a problem in the community for years.
Judge declares Pamlico County property a nuisance, must be vacated within 60 days
Dalian Green
DEPUTIES: Man linked to break-ins in at least 20 counties, including ENC
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died

Latest News

FILE - Richard Glossip can still plead his case for clemency to the five-member Oklahoma Pardon...
Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip’s murder conviction
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 tires in the U.S.
Michelin recalls tires that don’t have enough snow traction
FILE - Todd Haimes, second from right, and his fellow producers accept the Tony Award for Best...
Todd Haimes, who led a theater company to Broadway, dies
Leslie attends Triple J’s Childcare and Learning Center in East Cleveland on Euclid Avenue. The...
Video: Day care worker strikes 5-year-old girl with Down syndrome
FILE - The entrance to BuzzFeed in New York is seen on Nov. 19, 2020. Pulitzer prize winning...
BuzzFeed to close news division, cut 15% of all staff